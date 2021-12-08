Mountain Music Festival to kick off online this December

Packed with revelry, the festival hosted an array of local musicians and some from Kolkata. The idea was to offer a mellifluous experience from sunrise to sunset amidst the lush valleys of Dawaipani. Performances ranged from instrumental western classics, Tagore’s tunes, Retro to Bengali rock genre.

The legendary Glenary’s was also a part of the enchanting performances as artists performed there too. Rupam Islam's compositions were given a contrasting touch on the violin, Rahman's melodies gained momentum on the Sitar, followed by evergreen melodies of Kishore Kumar.

Performances by Ukulele, Guitar, Cajon players from Kolkata in collaboration with Nepalese Sarangi players enthralled audiences at the Darjeeling Mall. There was a special lineup to pay homage to the Indian Railways at Ghum Station.

A few names from the performer list include Aritra Mukherjee, Nilanjan Saha, Ritaban Guha and Sudipta Chanda. Amongst instrumentalists, there was Subham Ghosh on the Sitar and Sourojyoti Chatterjee on the violin.

Sudipta Chanda, the man behind this unique initiative shares, "I always wanted to organize a music festival in the hills and it definitely is a rare experience where you can enjoy different genres of music amidst greenery"