US-based Janapriyan Levine’s Tera Hua is more than just a break-up song

US-based music producer Janapriyan Levine’s latest song, Tera Hua, is more than just a breakup song that looks at loneliness from a different perspective. “The song is an anthem of dedication and love to someone who is no longer there. While there is something tragic about that, there are also lighter colours in the music that are simply wearing a sad disguise if you listen closely,” offers California-based Janapriyan who has produced original music with Indian artistes like Shweta Subram of the Jalebi Baby fame, South India’s Varijashree Venugopal, The Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, Veena maestro Rajesh Vaidya and playback singer Suvarna Tiwari among many others.

Punctuated with soothing guitar riffs, Vikalp Sharma adds more sweetness to the song with his soft and dreamy vocals. “I asked Vikalp to sing on this track because the music I was writing was raw and would be a good fit for his free-spirited voice. In many ways, I am a devotee and an explorer of the Indian sound and Vikalp is very much poised in that same way towards rock and roll. I knew he would give us the lyrics and the vocal that the song deserved,” he adds.

Making Tera Hua more endearing is the animated video that replicated Janapriyan’s dream. “It came to me in a flash one night while I was sleeping. I woke up by a vision that carried with it the utmost clarity and purpose, like a spiritual mandate from God. When you watch the music video, the room you see is exactly how it appeared in my mind that night,” tells us Janapriyan who conceptualised the song during the height of the pandemic in 2020.