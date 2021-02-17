Lyricist Prashant Ingole who has penned down impressive songs in hit films like Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Race 2, Malaal and a few more, has taken the independent route and dropped his debut song Kiss. Prashant who collaborated with multi-talented singer Angel Levada, who is equally good at playing instruments like Piano, African Djembe, Cajon and Harp, has composed and directed the song.

“Kiss is very close to my heart and soul as it's my first officially written and composed single. I wrote it with beautiful emotions so that it can connect to every soul in love. It has been too taxing for me since I have handled everything myself starting from composing, writing, liaising with everyone be it music producer, studio engineer, singer, videographer or editor for that matter and even the social media and PR team. So, it has been super tiring yet magical for me,” tells us Prashant who shot the music video in the pristine locales of Goa.

Talking about his collaboration with Angel, Prashant offers, “She is an amazing singer with a great voice and a very pure soul. This song was written when we met for the first time and discussed music. So, I dedicate this song to this magical soul.”

Prashant had earlier penned a song Thank You! dedicating it for the frontline warriors, which received a great response.

Listen to the song here: KISS - Official Video | Prashant Ingole | Angel Levada | Independent Music | Romantic song 2021 - YouTube