The beloved French electronic music duo Daft Punk announced their split after nearly three decades of working together. They have been nominated for the Grammy awards 12 times and have won six times. The Parisian producers elevated dance music with a trademark sound that blended pop, funk, synthpop, hip-hop, house, and techno with indie rock overtones. The duo announced their split in an 8-minute video called Epilogue. Here are some fun facts that you may not know about Daft Punk:

1. The band was initially named after a Beach Boys song

The band was originally a three-piece band with Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Thomas Bangalter and Laurent Brancowitz called Darlin after a Beach Boys song. After a harsh review by British music magazine Melody Maker describing them as 'daft punky thrash' led to the inspiration of Daft Punk.

2. The helmets cost a mini fortune

Daft Punks outfit is a major part of the duo's artistic gimmick. Their helmet's features include working LED displays, ribbed neck seals, detachable rear sections, and integrated gauntlets that controlled the helmet's texts and animations. The helmet cost $65000 to make and was designed by Tony Gardner, who was inspired by a 50s sci-fi classic 'The Day The Earth Stood Still'.

3. What is Daft Punk worth?

The duo has an estimated net worth of over $140 million, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo Net Worth: $70 million tied with Thomas Bangalter Net Worth: $70 million currently ranks number 5 in richest DJ's in the world. They are rumored to have earned $1 million per show during the Alive tour in 2007.

4. They shared a studio with the Muppets

Parts of the duo's album Random Access Memories were recorded at Henson Recording studio's where the classic Rainbow Connection from The Muppets was recorded.

5. Disco Stu on The Simpsons once wore his own Daft Punk helmet

Disco Stu from The Simpsons sports the Daft Punk robot costume saying "Disco Stu has found a new thing" He passes before Marge and Homer with an approach and voice like an android on episode 7 of season 24, titled The Day The Earth Stood Cool.

6. They declined David Bowie's request to re-mix one of his songs

David Bowie had personally requested Daft punk to re-mix one of his songs. But the duo politely declined his request. Both artists have worked along with various other artists on the album The Saint: Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack in 1997.

7. Thomas Bangalter was one of the first producers in France to get a Mac

Thomas Bangalter was one of the first people to have a Mac in France, which allowed him to get working on music and images by computer very early. He would read the instruction manuals to his synths and drum machines many times over to harness the maximum from them and hone the sound of the band.

8. They spent $4 million to create an animated film, Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem

The project took three years to produce and was accomplished by the duo in collaboration with Japanese Designer Matsumoto. The 66-year-old was responsible for 25 years of film production and worked on films like Galaxy Express 999, Arcadia, and Akira. Each of the characters on Interstella 5555 portrays different styles of Matsumoto's animations throughout his career.

9. An impostor posing as Thomas Bangalter racked up thousands of pounds worth of drink bills in Ibiza

An impostor managed to persuade and convince several clubs in Ibiza that he was Bangalter from the band. He stacked up huge bills in the thousands in drink bills across the island. They later discovered that he was an impostor and not the real Thomas Bangalter.

10. Bangalter played with feedback during Space Ibiza

Bangalter was playing two copies of the same record, he reversed one copy to sync and threw in some 909 kick drums. He picked up the mixer and unplugged the phono leads, and used them to play the bassline with the feedback.