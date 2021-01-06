The Grammy Awards have been rescheduled to March 14 due to coronavirus-related concerns. The event had initially been scheduled for January 31 in Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Sharing the news on social media, the Recording Academy shared a statement that read: "After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times."

The show will be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah.