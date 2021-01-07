Canadian musician The Weeknd has surprised fans with his look in the new music video, Save Your Tears. The singer's face is apparently transformed with plastic surgery and botox and he looks nothing like himself. He even posted a selfie on his Instagram page with this new look. But reports have clarified that the look is only prosthetics and make-up and not actual surgery.

Here's the post from his social media account:



The song is the 11th track of his After Hours album. Some think the lyrics hint at his pervious relationships with model Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez.

Some fans have also speculated that this is a statement against beauty standards and consumerism of the industry. The pictures and the video have gone viral on social media.

The singer recently opened up about his new music as well. "I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road...The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me," he said about his upcoming work.

Watch the video here: