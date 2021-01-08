AT LAST YEAR’S Magnetic Fields, musician Tejas Nair, under the moniker Spryk, performed an audio-visual show titled Apex. The reaction of the audience and the feedback on social media was so encouraging, that Tejas decided to work on a full-length album based on it. Also called Apex, the seven-track album explores the human obsession for endless progress and our quest for technology. “Apex addresses the obsessive human nature that continues to chase the impossible, and then some,” Tejas

tells us. While born out of the show, the music on the album has its own identity. “The music is definitely different when not accompanied by the visuals,” he adds.



Tech talk

Each of the seven songs in the album probes our relationship with machines and AI. “I think the relationship we share with the technology we build is very unique. It is a fine balance between brilliant innovation and possibly dire consequences. I love to explore this kind of conflict and tension through music and mixed media,” Tejas says. The themes translate into the music through the abstract, ambient and minimal sounds on the album. The tracks progressively chronicle the evolution of tech over human history, with interesting samples being at the heart of the project. Some standout songs are New World, Man & Machine, and the more fast-paced Quest For Everything.



While working on the album, Tejas says he was listening to British electronica and techno producer Max Cooper, American deep house artiste Against All Logic and Trentemoller, a Danish electronic music producer, and the influences of these genres are evident. “Early telecommunication videos by AT&T, movies like Metropolis (1927) and the writings of George Orwell, Aldous Huxley and HG Wells were all incredibly inspiring material too. I even watched a lot of videos from the ’70s and the ’80s, of scientists and technologists speculating ‘the future’ which is basically ‘the now’!” Tejas says of his retro sci-fi

inspirations.



Looking ahead

When it comes to upcoming projects, Tejas, along with a team, has been building an immersive entertainment platform that lets artistes explore concepts like Apex digitally. “It’s a culmination of many of my own interests within the digital realm. Think gaming, music, web art and extended realities. The platform will be launching in early 2021. After that, there are also some on-ground shows in the pipeline but I’m going to wait a little bit longer to see how and when is the best way to do those,” he concludes.

Available on online streaming platforms

