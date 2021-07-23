This band's new single The Bartender's Prayer delivers a pint of jolly, if your 'spirits' are low this weekend

Time flies when you’re having rum. Ahem, we meant fun. This of course, has been the case for neither party animals nor pub owners all over the country — for a good, long while now. With bars closed and no certain date of when we might be able to go out and raise a toast, we discovered this new single that might bring you some cheer, minus the beer. The Bartender’s Prayer by Chennai-based parody band, Beef Sappad Trio delivers a pint of jolly wrapped in a melody.

No brews were discriminated against in the making of this song, we quickly discover over lyrics like, “May you never run of tequila. As you drink your margarita...” Hilarious lyrics laced with a touch of wit (although some might prefer absinthe) by part-time lyricist and full-time dentist Yohan Chacko are accompanied by a cocktail of accents to suit each verse. Expect an ‘Irish folk feel’ to this song, which is an ode to every brew on a bartender’s list!

Yohan (stage name: Veal Smith) tells us that much like the wee hours when spirits turn more free-flowing, his lyrics seem to flow best between the hours of 2 and 4 am. Yohan shares, “Alcohol may be inspiring to write about and I suppose the lack of it during lockdown brought out certain cravings that translated very quickly into a song.” Montessori teacher and independent musician Shilpa Natarajan (BarbieQ) and SaaS marketer Sandeep John (Tenderloins of Punjab) make up the rest of the band.

Currently, the video features a series of fun liquor memes but the trio is hoping to perform this live when restrictions ease and record it for a whole new video. This song comes on heels of last month’s Ring of Fire (inspired by that feeling when one has devoured too much spicy food and you feel like your rear might be on fire) set to Johnny Cash’s song by the same name.

Streaming on YouTube.

