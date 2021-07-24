Tony Kakkar tells us why his sister Neha Kakkar is his biggest critic

For Tony Kakkar, his sister Neha Kakkar is his biggest critic. However, he enjoys performing with her the most. The duo who has delivered many hits together including chartbusters like Shona Shona and Gale Lagana Hai flagged off MX TakaTak’s TakaTak Manch, a live stage that will host over 100 musicians in 52 weeks. We got in touch with the Kurta Pajama singer and who talked about performing with Neha and how expectations only empower him. Excerpts:

You have performed with Neha earlier but this time it will be live on a mobile app. Is there any difference in the approach?

It's always fun performing with her, but it was special because we launched TakaTak Manch together. The nerves of coming on stage will always be there whether it's on a digital platform or a physical one. The event was special because we met our fans after a very long time, though virtually.

How was the live session?

There was lots of music, interaction and of course the opportunity for the users to go live with their favourite musicians, interact with them and also perform with them. It was something new and we thoroughly enjoyed it.

Your last hit Number Likh was again a hit, like the other songs you released in the last six months. What’s the hit formula and does the expectation from the audience affect your performance?

It always pushes me to do better. The endeavour is to make every song better and bigger than the last one. It's all about being true to your art, driving your uniqueness that sets you apart. As long as you're honest about who you are inside out, the expectations only empower you more.

What is it about Neha that you love that makes you collaborate with her frequently?

Haha! I think she is my biggest critic. If I am going wrong somewhere she is the first one to point out. That really helps me. Another thing about Neha is her versatility. She's had hits in so many genres. It's hard to keep count, but it hopefully inspires musicians to come out of their comfort zone.