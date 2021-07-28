 Darshan Raval drops Jannat Ve, his latest track for the season

Singer Darshan Raval is known for dropping a new song every monsoon. Whether it was Baarish Lete Aana, Hawa Banke or Ek Tarfa, the singer creates compositions specifically for the rainy season. This year, Darshan has released Jannat Ve. Although the song arrived later than expected, the melody makes up for the delay. In an interview with Indulge, he tells us more about the song and its making. Excerpts:

Tell us about Jannat Ve, its music and its lyrics. What was going on in your mind when you were working on it?

Usually, I don't think too much while making a song because I think it's a very creative and spiritual process. I just wait for the right melody to come and things happen. Jannat Ve’s beats are strong and upfront and I loved it.

If you were to pick a favourite monsoon song from your releases, which one would it be?

It’s definitely Jannat Ve because it’s new and has a fresh vibe.

Which is your all-time favourite monsoon song?

My all-time favourite would be Baarish Lete Aana.

Tell us about the music video.

Though it’s a monsoon song, the video is very different. It’s fun, colourful; it’s about jamming together with friends and enjoying the season in the best way. The idea behind it was to connect with the audience at a different level and bring them closer to the Darshan Raval family or the Blue Family. The video is directed by Dhruwal Patel and features musicians who were part of the song like Lijo George.

Any Bolly/OTT project coming up next?

There are lots. I have sung for a film which is going to be out in August. In terms of independent projects, there are lots of songs too.

Also read: Darshan Raval's debut album Judaiyaan clocks 100 million views on YouTube