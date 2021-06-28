Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been in the news for his latest single, Bad Habits, which dropped on June 25. During media interactions, the musician spoke candidly about fatherhood and creating a newer routine that can accommodate both, his personal and professional lives.



Describing fatherhood as amazing, he said, "It is the best thing that’s ever happened to me." The singer added that there are many sides to parenthood. "There are difficult days, there are amazing, easy days. It’s just a rollercoaster of emotions. I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say but it’s amazing. I love it," he told an American broadcaster.



Also read | Courtney Cox and Ed Sheran's Routine Dance from FRIENDS is groovy



The Shape Of You singer also shared that parenthood has changed his lifestyle completely.



"My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going to bed at 6 am, I'm getting up at 6 am and even earlier than that," he told a radio show, adding that he has become very structured with his routine. "I’m very structured with my day now so like usually if I was in the studio I would just kind of work until it was done… I feel with a kid you need a structured workday. You can’t be working until 2 o’clock in the morning (sic)," he said, sharing that now he aims to work in the studio from 9 am to 5 pm.



This shift, however, started a couple of months before his daughter was born. Sharing that he would do everything in excess, whether it was ordering at a restaurant or drinking 'everything in sight', he revealed that he decided to change himself once his wife, Cherry Seaborn was six months into pregnancy. “When Cherry was six months pregnant, I was like, right at this point (her) waters might break anytime and I'm just going to stop excess and just be available and be the husband that I'm meant to be," the Perfect singer told an international publication.



Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran, who has previously worked with K-pop boyband BTS on track Make It Right for the album Map of the Soul: Persona, is all set to collaborate with the South Korean juggernaut again.



“I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well,” he said on a radio show. Yesterday, Big Hit Music too confirmed the collaboration news to a Korean news tabloid. However, when asked if Sheeran's song is a part of Butter or a new album, they said, "We cannot confirm the details.”



Also read | BTS' Butter makes it to the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100