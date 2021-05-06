Chinmay Patkar is a doctor by profession but also the front man of Mumbai-based rock band Corner Cafe Chronicles. Seeing the plight of COVID patients in the country, Chinmay, along with fellow indie musicians and music promoters from various cities in India started The Citizens COVID War Room, at the end of April 2021. The war room is prompt in providing verified leads for oxygen cylinders, plasma, ambulances and beds in hospitals.

Key members of the team include Arbaaz Khan from Mumbai-based metal outfit Sarfaad, bassist of Five of Castles, Ankit Virdi and Sarthak Kulshrestha, the man behind Bengaluru-based the live entertainment company Bohemian Live. But around 100 volunteers from all over India are pitching in. Sarthak tells us that they collect data from official government websites and social media, and then one team verifies all the information. Through various WhatsApp groups and a first responders’ team, the war room members co-ordinate and provide leads to people in need across the whole country. The team is also providing free doctor consultations to the people who are unable to visit a doctor or are in an emergency situation and cannot go to a hospital or clinic.

“While working on the COVID Relief programme, we realised that there are many underprivileged families who have lost their breadwinners or are unable to pay for their treatment. And hence, we started a fundraiser campaign in order to provide some monetary support to them. Till now, we have raised more than INR 7 lakhs,” Sarthak adds. So far, the team has helped more than 100 people with leads on resources and continues to work 24x7.

You can reach them on www.covidwr.in or look for covidwr on social media platforms