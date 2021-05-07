His style of music is unique to say the least. Largely acoustic compositions with pop elements and a voice that could soothe anyone’s soul — Chennai-based Kevin Fernando is a soundscape you’d want to revisit. Featuring percussive guitars with simmering string arrangements, his new single is like a cup of warm hot chocolate on a cold wintry night. We speak to the young musician to find out more about the single.

“I’ll Find My Way To You Tomorrow was written after a call with a friend who was down with COVID-19. I used to get on a call every other day to check up on her and give her company. On New Year’s Eve, we decided to get on a call again and talk for a while. When we were done talking, I sang a song to her, to which she replied saying that this makes her feel warm and that it made her day. Right after the call, I decided I wanted to write a song that would make someone lonely or sick feel comforted. This song is that warm hug, for anyone who’s feeling lonely and in need of some warmth,” shares Kevin.

The single has been featured on numerous music editor-curated playlists on several streaming platforms including Apple Music, YouTube Music and JioSaavn and was featured on three Spotify curated playlists in Italy. “In late January, Spotify reached out to me saying they’ve selected me to be a part of their prestigious RADAR program, to be one of the first few handpicked musicians from around the world to be given an exclusive opportunity for growth on the streaming platform. I quickly reached out to my long time friends, producer/music director Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy, Cletus Amalan and Aadarsh Subramaniam to work with me on the song along with the entire team at Shimmr Studios. I also reached out to Radhika Chauhan, who I met on Instagram to work on the artwork for me. We were working on a strict schedule to finish the song in four days and that is what we did,” he adds.

The song, which has already crossed 1,50,000 streams on Spotify alone, is already a regional favourite on many streaming platforms and will be followed by a new single from Kevin, soon. “My next will be a Tamil collaboration called Vaazhvilé and is slated for release in June,” concludes Kevin.

