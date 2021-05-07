Our relationships with our mothers isn't always the most straightforward, but it's always an important one. Mother's Day is not an easy day for everyone. We pick out music by Indian independent artistes that pay tribute to mothers, some of whom are gone and some who are far away.

For Anita, Hashbass

Artiste Harshit Misra aka Hashbass' song from 2020 For Anita, was an emotional number. The song is a tribute to his mother whom the artiste lost a couple of years ago. The moving number is in collaboration with singer Shubha Mudgal and musicians Warren Mendonsa and Nikhil Mawkin.

Listen to the song here:

Raat Adhoori, Tanmaya Bhatnagar

Delhi-based singer Tanmaya's track Raat Adhoori is a poignant track about loneliness. In an interview with a magazine, Tanmaya said that her mother has schizophrenia and that music is what the singer used to connect with her. The music dreamy video of the song is dedicated to her mother.

Listen to the song here:



Mother, Abhilasha Sinha

The New York/Delhi-based singer originally released her debut single Mother in 2019 because she missed her mother after she moved out of home. The song is about a mother's protective love and how much they sacrifice. In 2020, the singer also made a crowd sourced music video for the song that featured over 400 vintage pictures fans sent in of their moms.

Listen to the song here:

The Dasgupta Sisters, The Dasgupta Sisters

The Dasgupta Sisters are a classical music duo, Paroma and Pragya. With their latest album, titled simply The Dasgupta Sisters, they pay an ode to their late mother. Manjushree Dasgupta was a Hindustani classical singer from Kolkata who trained under Padma Vibhushan Ustaad Nisaar Hussain Khan Sahib. "It was also very emotional for us to revisit those moments without maa and to accept that she’s not amongst us anymore,” Paroma told Indulge in an interview.

Listen to the songs here: