Earlier on Monday, Sona Mohapatra took to social media to open up on how all her savings went into the making of her documentary film Shut Up Sona just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ensuing lockdown has left her with no means of income.

"Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional.. making happy whenever I can. My film #ShutUpSona is yet travelling to places around the world & winning festivals. All my savings went into this film, just before the pandemic broke & stopped us in our tracks with no means of income," Sona tweeted on Monday morning.

Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional..

making happy whenever I can. My film #ShutUpSona is yet travelling to places around the world & winning festivals.All my savings went into this film, just before the pandemic broke & stopped us in our tracks with no means of income. pic.twitter.com/guFE5gOnmb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 24, 2021



Soon after, her tweet was picked by many news publications with 'no means of income' making it to the headlines. When it came to her notice, Sona added that this state of 'no income' is the story of most musicians and artites owing to the pandemic.



"Well, most artists & musicians are in the same boat of no income. When I wrote that tweet earlier with a :) pic, didn’t realise it would make it to the headlines like this. It’s all true & yet I am luckier than many, healthy, safe & with family! Tweets don’t tell u everything (sic)," she tweeted later in the evening.



Directed by Deepti Gupta, Shut Up Sona revolves around Sona Mohapatra's journey as a singer, her brand of music and love for her country's roots and culture. Sona also informed on Monday that the documentary has been nominated in the category of Best Documentary at the New York Indian Film Festival 2022.



