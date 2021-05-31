Actor Parul Gulati who was last seen in the web series Girls Hostel 2.0 will be making her music video debut with Aaya Jado Da.

Sung by Asees Kaur, the voice behind hits like Panghat (Roohi), Haseena Pagal Deewani (Indoo Ki Jawani), Hui Malang (Malang) and many more, the song also features Aparshakti Khurana in the lead. The music production for the song, which seems to be romantic according to the poster in which Gulati and Khurana are seen lost in each other in a dreamy background, is by Abhijit Vaghani. Nirmaan has written the lyrics of the song.

Sharing a caption Khurana wrote on his timeline on Instagram, “Guysss just before the lockdown I shot a song with my favourite people. I haven’t sung this one but it’s kinda close to my heart. This one is truly special.”

The release date of the song is yet to be announced.