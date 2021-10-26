Do Ghoont by Shruti Rane hits 31 million+ views!

Shruti Rane is an independent music composer/producer, singer/performer who recently shot to fame with her hit song Har Dafaa with Shaan from the movie Yaara. She was also recently in the news for winning a prestigious award in the best playback singer category for the song Ye Chandrala from the Marathi movie Takatak. In addition to being a singer, the performer is a familiar voice in the film circuit thanks to her stint as a dubbing artiste for movies such as Tangled, Moana and Zootopia. Shruti has now dropped a single titled Do Ghoont. The music video featuring Nia Sharma has hit 31 million+ views on YouTube; we catch up with the singer to talk music, composing and more…

Congrats on the 31 million+ views on Do Ghoont, but do tell us, how did you get into music, singing and composing?

I have been singing since I was six years old. I was always inclined towards music, though I was pretty good at academics too. I began singing professionally after my graduation in biotechnology. I loved listening to and singing old classic Bollywood songs because of my parents. I grew up listening to Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhonsle. I started composing at a much later stage in life. I was never serious about it until I met music composer Gourov Dasgupta. I think he is one of the very few composers who promotes and encourages fellow composers and musicians. I absolutely adore his music and guitar skills. I have been assisting him for three years now and gaining a lot of experience, thanks to him.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have several projects in the pipeline as a singer and as a composer too. I have sung for Sabbir Khan’s movie Nikamma and the song is releasing soon. There’s also a song that I composed for Kanika Kapoor.

What is the kind of music you like to compose?

When I pick my guitar, all I can think about is melody! I love composing romantic songs especially on the minor scales which makes the tunes romantically sad.

Are you planning to foray into regional music too?

Yes, why not. I have been singing in many regional languages other than Hindi, like Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati and Tamil. I have sung for many Disney movies in regional languages too. Singing in different languages is never tough for any singer for that matter. If given a chance, I would love to experiment more.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal