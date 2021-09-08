Singers Aastha Gill and Akull team up for Soulmate, a romantic number

Singer Aastha Gill collaborates with singer-songwriter-composer Akull for the first time for a love song, Soulmate. Aastha’s recent discography shines with hit dance numbers like Bachpan Ka Pyaar, Paani Paani and Buzz, all with rapper Badshah, and with this new romantic number, the singer explores a more restraint side of her.

Talking about the VRYL number that features Akull along with actor Shivaleeka Oberoi, Aastha states, “I feel the USP of this song is the composition. It's very beautiful and that's what I love about it. It’s been a wonderful experience collaborating with Akull as he’s an amazing singer and a music producer.” Continuing the Punjabi talent adds, “Soulmate is an ode to the indefinable euphoric state of a couple who are immensely in love with each other.”

The melody is beautifully composed by Akull and co-written by Mellow D and Dhruv Yogi. “This is my first duet with Aastha and it has come out so beautifully. The making of a track is an enjoyable process, especially when you are playing multiple roles in it. I love writing, composing, and singing my songs. I like to work on different fronts to bring out my creative side in the most beautiful way.”

Akull, whose last hit Faraar crossed 50 million hits, promises to come back with another soulful number with Aastha very soon.

