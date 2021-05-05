Aastha Gill, who will soon be seen on season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi, says she never thought she would take part in a reality TV show.

"I never thought that I would be a part of a reality TV show and then this happened. When I got the call to be part of this show, the first thought was how would I face my fears of insects and animals. But then that's what kicked me to be part of it and overcome those fears. Of course, it won't be easy, but I'm kicked to challenge myself once again," says singer Aastha Gill who is known for songs like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz, Kamariya and Proper Patola.



Stating that she is looking forward to winning the show, Aastha adds, "I'm quite overwhelmed and excited as it will be a new journey for me and I have never experienced something like this ever. Trying something different always excites me and that's what made me take up the show and I am totally looking forward to winning."



The contestants will fly down to Cape Town on May 6 for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi.