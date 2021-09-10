US-based Atif Afzal teams up with Grammy-nominated artistes for his upcoming album, 17 and 11 Nights  

New York-based Indian composer A-Zal aka Atif Afzal collaborates with Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum record producer and mix engineer Benny Steele and Grammy-winning mixer Jeff Sojka for his upcoming debut solo album, 17 & 11 Nights.

Atif has scored for both international and homegrown projects in the past, like Prague, Monsoon Shootout, That Sunday and was also recently in news for composing the music for Marvel’s Loki. The commercial pop album is a natural extension of his work to push the envelope further and talking about the collaboration the 36-year-old tells us, “Jeff and Benny elevated the sound of my album to a different level. The tracks were finetuned immaculately and I learnt so much from these gifted lot. Everyone does good work, here, but what distinguishes greatness from just being good is the final fine-tuning and making sure every rough edge is polished perfectly.”

While Steele is the man behind Justin Bieber’s superhit track Boyfriend and has collaborated with A-listers like David Guetta, Pitbull and Frankie J among others, Jeff Sojka won the Grammy for For Kind and Country in 2019. The multi-track outing will have a commercial pop flavour marked by high octane dance numbers to soul-stirring melodious songs and talking about it he offers, “I consider this my best work to date and I am working with a great team on the release of the song. I have received an exceptional reaction from the industry folks and can't wait to bring my voice and story out to the world.”

Trained in Indian Classical and Western orchestral music and opera A-Zal had been composing, recording and singing the soundtracks in New York, while the production takes place at Abbey Road Studios in London which is the creative home for renowned artistes like Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Adele to name a few.

