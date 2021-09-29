‘I mostly write about love as I am a hopeless romantic,’ says London-based musician Rika

Half-Indian and half-Eastern European, singer-songwriter Rika already has an EP, Doses and numerous singles under her belt. Now she has another feather to add to her cap. Warner Music India launched last year, and Rika is the first artiste to be signed on to its roster. The singer just dropped a single with famed singer Ankit Tiwari, titled Love to You. We chat with the singer about the exciting new deal, upcoming music and more:

How do you feel about being signed on to a platform like Warner Music?

I feel blessed and grateful for the belief Jay Mehta, the MD, and the Warner Music team have in me and to start a life changing journey with them. They are a very exciting and innovative team to be working with. I’m used to being managed by my brother Resh and father and we are a close knit family, and the Warner Music India team makes me feel the same way. Now that I am signed with the Warner Music India family, our journey together is going to be very successful in India and globally.



Tell us about your creative process of songwriting and making music? Is your music personal?

All of my music is written by or co-written with me, so everything you hear is an authentic personal story I want to tell. I believe songwriting is just as important as singing, it is the true essence of an artiste.



When making a song, I usually start with the bare bones of the track, which is just piano/guitar and vocals. It is important that the melodies and lyrics are strong without the help of big production. Then once I settle on an emotion or a story I want to tell, I start writing lyrics. It is key that the synergy between the words and the melodies is there as the melodies help tell the story of the words.



What are the themes that you like writing about?

I mostly write about love as I am a hopeless romantic. My latest song with Ankit Tiwari called Love to You released by Warner Music is a perfect example of that. I write about how I want to make my loved one ‘a cup of chai in the morning’ and how they make me feel ‘alive’. Recently, I have written songs with a range of emotions, such as empowerment and sadness, and I am inspired to write new things everyday.



Who do you consider your inspirations?

Growing up there were a few artistes I looked up to. I look up to Rihanna, and the empire she built for herself. She is an icon in any venture she pursues, and I want to dominate globally like that.

They say you should never meet your idols. But when I met Demi Lovato, who is one of mine, it proved that wrong. She has such amazing vocals and I loved watching her sing and act when I was younger. I met her when I was 14 when she was doing a show on BBC radio 1 in the UK called The School Run and I was picked out of thousands to meet her. Our episode has almost 2 million views on YouTube. She was super sweet and gave me great advice on being a singer and pursuing music, which I cherish to this day. I also really admire Ed Sheeran. He has really vulnerable lyrics and is such a master of his craft, and has built a career of being his most authentic self. He puts his authenticity in his music and I do the same in mine, as I write or co-write all of my songs.



Do you follow Indian music?

Bollywood music has a very special place in my heart, I grew up listening to a lot of Bollywood music. Some of my favourite Indian singers are Jubin Nautiyal, Armaan Malik and Neha Kakkar. I would love to collaborate with them!



Can we expect an album soon?

I have made so much new music recently, and I can’t wait to share it all with you, but I believe in divine timing, and that the best things in life take time and hard work. I only want to put out something which has my whole heart and soul in it, otherwise it is unfair to the listeners. I plan to release a project next year!

So what can you tell us about your next release?

The next song I have in the pipeline is a huge global collaboration. It is with someone I and many others around the world listen to, so to have a song with him is so amazing to me. I can’t wait for you to hear it!



Watch the video for Love To You here:



