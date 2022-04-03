Grammys 2022: From Olivia Rodrigo to Foo Fighters, here is the complete list of winners

Disney actress turned pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo was nominated in all the top four categories - album, song and record of the year, and best new artist

Published :  03rd April 2022 07:40 AM

The 64th Grammy awards, which took place today at Las Vegas, celebrated 10 nominees in each of the general field categories for the first time ever. The star-studded ceremony, which is usually termed "Music's biggest night" went live this year, after featuring a smaller event with a mixture of live and pre-recorded performances in 2021.

Jon Batiste stood tall with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. Jay-Z created a record this year by becoming a nominated artiste with 83 nods in the history of Grammy Awards.

Here's a complete list of winners (The winners are highlighted in bold and will be updated as they are announced):

Record Of The Year

ABBA – ‘I Still Have Faith In You’
Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’
Justin Bieber – ‘Peaches’ (Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
Brandi Carlile – ‘Right On Time’
Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More’ (Feat. SZA)
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’
Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open'

Album Of The Year

Jon Batiste – ‘We Are’
Justin Bieber – ‘Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe’
Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her Deluxe’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett – ‘Love For Sale’
H.E.R. – ‘Back Of My Mind’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Sour’
Taylor Swift – ‘Evermore’
Kanye West – ‘Donda’

Song Of The Year

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Alicia Keys – ‘A Beautiful Noise’ (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’
H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More’ (Feat. SZA)
Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Justin Bieber – ‘Peaches’ (Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
Brandi Carlile – ‘Right On Time’

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack and David Guetta – ‘Hero’
Olafur Arnalds – ‘Loom’ (Feat. Bonobo)
James Blake – ‘Before’
Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Heartbreak’
Caribou – ‘You Can Do It’
Rufus Du Sol – ‘Alive’
Tiesto – ‘The Business’

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Black Coffee – ‘Subconsciously’
ILLENIUM – ‘Fallen Embers’
Major Lazer – ‘Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)’
Marshmello – ‘Shockwave’
Sylvan Esso – ‘Free Love’
Ten City – ‘Judgement’

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – ‘The Off-Season’
Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Nas – ‘King’s Disease II’
Tyler, The Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’
Kanye West – ‘Donda’

Best Rap Song

DMX – ‘Bath Salts’ (Feat. Jay-Z and Nas)
Saweetie – ‘Best Friend’ (Feat. Doja Cat)
Baby Keem – ‘Family Ties’ (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Kanye West – ‘Jail’ (Feat. Jay-Z)
J. Cole – ‘My .Life’ (Feat. 21 Savage and Morray)

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem – ‘Family Ties’ (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Cardi B – ‘Up’
J. Cole – ‘My .Life’ (Feat. 21 Savage and Morray)
Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy’ (Feat. Future and Young Thug)
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Thot Shit’

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole – ‘Pride Is The Devil’ (Feat. Lil Baby)
Doja Cat – ‘Need To Know’
Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (Feat. Jack Harlow)
Tyler The Creator – ‘Wusyaname’ (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign)
Kanye West – ‘Hurricane’ (Feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff
Roget Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marias – ‘Cinema’
Yebba – ‘Dawn’
Low – ‘Hey What’
Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga – ‘Love for Sale’
Pino Palladino and Blake Mills – ‘Notes With Attachments’

Best Latin Pop/Urban Album

Pablo Alboran – ‘Vertigo’
Paula Arenas – ‘Mis Amores’
Ricardo Arjona – ‘Hecho A La Antigua’
Camilo – ‘Mis Manos’
Alex Cuba – ‘Mendo’
Selena Gomez – ‘Revelacion’

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.’
Daniel Ho and Friends – ‘East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert’
Angelique Kidjo – ‘Mother Nature’
Femi Kuti and Made Kuti – ‘Legacy +’
Wizkid – ‘Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition’

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’
Billy Strings – ‘Love And Regret’
The Blind Boys Of Alabama and Bela Fleck – ‘I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free’
Brandy Clark – ‘Same Devil’ (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens – ‘Avalon’ (Feat. Francesco Turrisi)
Valerie June – ‘Call Me A Fool’ (Feat. Carla Thomas)
Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’
Yola – ‘Diamond Studded Shoes’
Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – ‘Downhill From Everywhere’
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – ‘Leftover Feelings’
Los Lobos – ‘Native Sons’
Allison Russell – ‘Outside Child’
Yola – ‘Stand For Myself’

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – ‘Renewal’
Bela Fleck – ‘My Bluegrass Heart’
The Infamous Stringdusters – ‘A Tribute To Bill Monroe’
Sturgill Simpson – ‘Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)’
Rhonda Vincent – ‘Music Is What I See’

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – ‘100 Years Of Blues’
Blues Traveler – ‘Traveler’s Blues’
Cedric Burnside – ‘I Be Trying’
Guy David – ‘Be Ready When I Call You’
Kim Wilson – ‘Take Me Back’

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys – ‘Delta Kream’
Joe Bonamassa – ‘Royal Tea’
Shemekia Copeland – ‘Uncivil War’
Steve Cropper – ‘Fire It Up’
Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – ‘662’

Best Reggae Album

Etana – ‘Pamoja’
Gramps Morgan – ‘Positive Vibration’
Sean Paul – ‘Live N Livin’
Jesse Royal – Royal Soja ‘Beauty in the Silence’
Spice – ’10’

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton – ‘Brothers’
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej – ‘Divine Tides’
Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone – ‘Pangaea’
Opium Moon – ‘Night + Day’
Laura Sullivan – ‘Pieces of Forever’

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – ‘One Lonely Night (Live)’
Tyler Childers – ‘Long Violent History’
Madison Cunningham – ‘Wednesday (Extended Edition)’
Rhiannon Giddens w/ Franceso Turrisi – ‘They’re Calling Me Home’
Sarah Jarosz – ‘Blue Heron Suite’

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – ‘Forever After All’
Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’
Jason Isbell – ‘All I Do Is Drive’
Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’
Chris Stapleton – ‘You Should Probably Leave

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – ‘If I Didn’t Love You’
Brothers Osbourne – ‘Younger Me’
Dan + Shay – ‘Glad You Exist’
Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris – ‘Chasing After You’
Elle King and Miranda Lambert – ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – ‘Better Than We Found It’
Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’
Chris Stapleton – ‘Cold’
Thomas Rhett – ‘Country Again’
Walker Hayes – ‘Fancy Like

Best Country Album

Brothers Osbourne – ‘Skeleton’
Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – ‘The Marfa Tapes’
Sturgill Simpson – ‘The Ballad Of Dood and Juanita’
Chris Stapleton – ‘Starting Over’

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – ‘Alicia’
Patricia Barber – ‘Clique’
Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’
Steven Wilson – ‘The Future Bites’
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask and Det Norske Jentekor – ‘Stille Grende’


Best Comedy Album


Lavell Crawford – ‘The Comedy Vaccine’
Chelsea Handler – ‘Evolution’
Louis C.K. – ‘Sincerely Louis CK’
Lewis Black – ‘Thanks For Risking Your Life’
Nate Bargatze – ‘The Greatest Average American’
Kevin Hart – ‘Zero Fucks Given’


Best Music Video


AC/DC – ‘Shot In The Dark’
Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’
Justin Bieber – ‘Peaches’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’


Best Music Film


Bo Burnham – ‘Inside’
David Byrne – ‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’
Billie EIlish – ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles’
Jimi Hendrix – ‘Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui’
Various Artists and Questlove – ‘Summer Of Soul’


Best Recording Package


Reckless Kelly – ‘American Jackpot / American Girls’
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – ‘Carnage’
2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and The Chairman Crossover Big Band – ‘Pakelang’
Matt Berninger – ‘Serpentine Prison’


Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Packaging


George Harrison – ‘All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Editions’
Soccer Mommy – ‘Color Theory’
Steven Wilson – ‘The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)’
Gang Of Four – ’77-81′
Mac Miller – ‘Swimming In Circles’


Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media


Various Artists – ‘Cruella’
Various Artists – ‘Dear Evan Hansen’
Various Artists – ‘In The Heights’
Various Artists – ‘One Night In Miami…’
Jennifer Hudson – ‘Respect’
Various Artists – ‘Schmigadoon! Episode 1’
Andra Day – ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’


Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media


Kris Bowers – ‘Bridgerton’
Hans Zimmer – ‘Dune’
Ludwig Goransson – ‘The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol 2 (Chapters 13-16)’
Carlos Rafael Rivera – ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – ‘Soul’


Best Song Written For Visual Media


Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – ‘Agatha All Along’ (From WandavisionEpisode 7)
Bo Burnham – ‘All Eyes On Me’ (From Inside)
P!nk – ‘All I Know So Far’ (From P!nk: All I Know So Far)
H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ (From Judas And The Black Messiah)
Jennifer Hudson – ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ (From Respect)


Best R&B Performance


Snoh Aalegra – ‘Lost You’
Justin Bieber – ‘Peaches’ (Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
H.E.R. – ‘Damage’
Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’


Best Traditional R&B Performance


Jon Batiste – ‘I Need You’
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon – ‘Bring It On Home To Me’ (Feat. Charlie Bereal)
Leon Bridges – ‘Born Again’ (Feat. Robert Glasper)
H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’
Lucky Daye – ‘How Much Can A Heart Take’ (Feat. Yebba)


Best R&B Song


H.E.R. – ‘Damage’
SZA – ‘Good Days’
Giveon – ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’
Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’


Best Progressive R&B Album


Eric Bellinger – ‘New Light’
Cory Henry – ‘Something To Say’
Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Mood Valiant’
Lucky Daye – ‘Table For Two’
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington – ‘Dinner Party: Dessert’
Masego – ‘Studying Abroad: Extended Stay’


Best R&B Album


Snoh Aalegra – ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’
Jon Batiste – ‘We Are’
Leon Bridges – ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’
H.E.R. – ‘Back Of My Mind’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Heaux Tales’


Pop Solo Performance


Justin Bieber – ‘Anyone’
Brandi Carlile – ‘Right On Time’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’
Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’
Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – ‘Lonely’
BTS – ‘Butter’
Coldplay – ‘Higher Power’
Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More’ (Feat. SZA)


Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album


Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘Love For Sale’
Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)’
Tori Kelly – ‘A Tori Kelly Christmas’
Ledisi – ‘Ledisi Sings Nina’
Willie Nelson – ‘That’s Life’
Dolly Parton – ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’


Best Pop Vocal Album


Justin Bieber – ‘Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)’
Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Sour’
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – ‘Shore’
Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’
Japanese Breakfast – ‘Jubilee’
Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunshine’
St. Vincent – ‘Daddy’s Home’


Best Rock Performance


AC/DC – ‘Shot In The Dark’
Black Pumas – ‘Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studios A)’
Chris Cornell – ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’
Deftones – ‘Ohms’
Foo Fighters – ‘Making A Fire’
Best Metal Performance
Deftones – ‘Genesis’
Dream Theater – ‘The Alien’
Gojira – ‘Amazonia’
Mastodon – ‘Pushing The Tides’
Rob Zombie – ‘The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)’


Best Rock Song


Weezer – ‘All My Favorite Songs’
Kings Of Leon – ‘The Bandit’
Mammoth WVH – ‘Distance’
Paul McCartney – ‘Find My Way’
Foo Fighters – ‘Waiting On A War’


Best Rock Album


AC/DC – ‘Power Up’
Black Pumas – ‘Capitol Cuts: Live From Studio A’
Chris Cornell – ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1’
Foo Fighters – ‘Medicine At Midnight’

