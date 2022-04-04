Grammys 2022: Joni Mitchell bags the Best Historical Album award

The 64th edition of the much-awaited Grammy Awards is currently being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with Trevor Noah returning as host, for a consecutive year.

Here are some of the takeaways from the award show:

Joni Mitchell’s Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) won the award for Best Historical Album at the 2022 Grammy and Mitchell was present to accept the trophy. She was honoured as MusiCares' Person of the year during the week ahead of the Grammys this year.

Silk Sonic has won the Best R&B Performance for Leave the Door Open alongside Jazmine Sullivan's Pick up your Feelings. Leave the Door Open has also been awarded in the Song of the Year category. The Best Traditional R&B performance was won by H.E.R's Fight for You.

Foo Fighters bagged three awards a week after the unexpected death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. They won in Best Rock Song Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for Medicine at Midnight.

The Grammys 2022 stage saw power-packed performances by Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Silk Sonic so far, to name a few.

Silk Sonic opened the Grammys this year with a Vegas-appropriate song 777. The duo comprised Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars.