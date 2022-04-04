Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo awarded Best New Artist

"Whoa. This is my biggest dream come true," said Olivia Rodrigo who won the Best New Artist.

Rodrigo was up for seven awards, including every one of the Big Four categories (album, song and record of the year, and best new artist). But she lost out on song of the year when Silk Sonic and their co-writers Christopher Brody Brown and Dernst Emile II took the award home for Leave the Door Open. While presenting the Song of the Year award, Questlove joked, "I'm going to present this award and I hope that you people stay like 500 feet away from me – before the song of the year goes to Silk Sonic. "Andy, I couldn't be prouder of doing this song with you," Bruno Mars said to partner Anderson.Paak. The duo's tune also won for R&B song and tied for R&B performance.

However, the Drivers License singer gave an unforgettable performance of the song to the audience. After the host, Trevor Noah, introduced her, Rodrigo appeared on stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena sitting in the driver’s seat of a vintage white Mercedes. Tuning the car radio through a number of her Sour tracks, she eventually arrived at Drivers License and that's when she started performing.

Rodrigo joins the two previous winners in the Grammy category, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion.