Grammys 2022: BTS get standing ovation for their performance of Butter

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is underway at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after a month's delay owing to the pandemic.

The show began with a powerful performance of 777 by Trevor Noah after Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak and Silk Sonic, and a sultry version of Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License. However, the big performance of the evening was by BTS who enthralled the audience with their moves and music. The popular K-pop boy band performed Butter, and their act was as smooth as their song (pun intended).

BTS blew away the audience's minds with their commendable performance of Butter. This was the most awaited performance of the night and it received a standing ovation by the audience.

The Foo Fighters had planned to perform but they cancelled their appearance after the death of Taylor Hawkins, their longtime drummer. But the band bagged three early Grammys for Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight), Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance. Although the band was not able to attend, the Grammys announced that the televised ceremony will include a tribute to “honor” the 50-year-old musician, who passed away while they were touring in Colombia.