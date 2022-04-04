Grammy Awards 2022 live updates: Silk Sonic bags Song of the Year, Record of the Year!

The 64th Grammy Awards have officially kicked off! The awards ceremony is taking place in Las Vegas for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Comedian-television host Trevor Noah returns as the host for the second time, after last year.

Stay Human band leader Jon Batiste is currently leading the race with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Kanye West, and duo Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have all been nominated for Album of the Year.

Also read: Grammys 2021: Comedian and host Trevor Noah’s epic one-liners and witty jokes kept up the spirit at the awards ceremony

Seven artistes will be performing at the show: Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

However, rapper Kanye West has reportedly been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his “concerning online behaviour”. The rapper – who is up for five awards this year – has not been confirmed as a performer at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, had tested positive for COVID-19, but will still be available for BTS' scheduled performance.

Also read: Read BTS' full speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York

Here are all the live updates from the ceremony: