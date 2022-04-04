Grammy 2022: Jon Batiste wins four awards in early ceremony

American singer-songwriter Jonathan Michael Batiste, popularly known as Jon Batiste, took home four Grammy awards during the show’s pre-telecast ceremony. The 35-year-old Louisiana-born musician won Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song (for Cry), Best Music Video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for Best Song written for visual media.

Batiste, who was not present at the ceremony, was the leading nominee with a whopping eleven nominations. In fact, his music videos also created impressions with his song Freedom, beating tough competitors like Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish. In the best score soundtrack for visual media category, there was a tie between Batiste's collaboration with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the animated film Soul and The Queen's Gambit.

The categories that the Jazz and R&B artiste missed by a whisker were Best-Improvised Jazz Solo and Best Jazz Instrumental.