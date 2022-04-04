Grammy 2022: Silk Sonic wins the Record of the Year award

American R&B duo Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic bagged the Record of the Year award at the 64th Grammy Awards for Leave the Door Open. They also won the Song of The Year award.

The song was Silk Sonic’s debut number and interestingly, the duo had performed the song at Grammy 2021. The eclectic duo also kick-started the ceremony this year with a smooth performance of 777, making the audience rise up to their feet and jive.

Also read: Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak start a new band Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic’s competitors in the Record of the Year category were biggies like Billie Eilish, who owned the title last year for her song Everything I Wanted. The other nominations included I Still Have Faith in You by ABBA, Freedom by Jon Batiste, Kiss Me More by Doja Cat feat. SZA, Right on Time by Brandi Carlile, Montero by Lil Nas X, I Get a Kick Out of You by Tiny Bennett and Lady Gaga and Driver’s Licence by Olivia Rodrigo.

The Record of the Year is awarded for a single or one track from an album and goes to the performing artiste, the producer, recording engineer and/or mixer for that song.