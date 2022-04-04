Indian composer Ricky Kej bags second Grammy; delivers speech on need for coexistence

At the 64th Grammy Awards, which were held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, Indian composer Ricky Kej and rock legend Stewart Copeland won the Best New Age Album Grammy for their album, Divine Tides.

This is the composer's second Grammy. He won the first award for his album, Winds of Samsara in 2015

During the acceptance speech, Stewart Copeland began by saying, "Well, only one of us is allowed to talk, but I mean, how about this: I'm a rock drummer in this category. Don't ever let anyone tell you that drums can't love... But this album is really all about Mr Ricky Kej, who brought these elements together (sic)."

He also dedicated the award to Ricky, who then stepped forward and started off by saying, "Namaste, everyone." Ricky began by giving credit to Stewart and said he grew up with the rock legend's posters on his wall. "First and foremost, I would like to thank the living legend here, Mr Stewart Copeland. Thank you so much for joining me on this beautiful musical journey. I mean, I grew up with his music, grew up with his posters on my wall, and today, I've won a Grammy along with him. It's absolutely amazing. And thank you to Lonnie Park, Vanil Veigas, Nishant, Diana, Ponderosa Music and Lahari Music (sic)."He then moved on to talk about what his album was all about, and delivered a passionate, moving speech about why human beings need to think about coexistence. "I just wanted to say something about co-existence, especially during these times. In India, we've got a saying called as, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which literally means, 'The world is one family.' And when we think about 'The world is one family,' the only thing that comes to our mind is living in peace within the human species. But, we have to go further than that and we have to live in peace with all entities on this planet, whether it's the animals, the wildlife, the forests, the elements of nature that is the water we drink, the air we breathe, the land we walk on... Divine Tides is all about coexistence. Thank you! (sic)"

After winning the award, Ricky also took to social media and wrote: "We won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. I am filled with gratitude and absolutely love this living legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has ever collaborated with me, hired me, or listened to my music. I exist because of you (sic)."