India’s hip hop talent DIVINE debuts at the 64th Grammy Awards

Homegrown Hip-Hop artist DIVINE was spotted at the 64th edition of the Grammy Award as it went live on April 3 in Las Vegas. The multi-platinum rapper made his debut appearance at the award ceremony looking snazzy in a bespoke tuxedo and bow-tie by Mander by Karn. He paired it with a crisp shirt by Saint Laurent and shoes from the house of Louis Vuitton.

“It feels surreal to be at the Grammy’s in presence of some of the best in the world! I want to give a big shout out to my brother Nas for always believing in the Indian hip hop scene that is picking up fast on the world stage,” shared the Mumbai based musician who is the first Indian rapper to be featured on Spotify Times Square Billboard in New York City.

DIVINE aka Vivian Fernandes has come a long way from featuring in gully-based productions to launching his own album with Mass Appeal India and subsequently his own label and entertainment conglomerate Gully Gang Entertainment.

DIVINE, known for his songs No Competition and Mirchi is all set to launch his third full-length album towards the second half of this year.

AR Rahman was amongst the other Indian faces spotted at the award ceremony with his son Ameen while two musicians of Indian origin- Ricky Kej and Falguni Shah shone brightly by bagging trophies in the Best New Age Album and Best Children’s Music Album categories respectively.