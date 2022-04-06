Indian origin Falu wins a Grammy for her album A Colorful World

Falguni Shah who goes by the moniker Falu won the Grammy Award for her 2021 album A Colorful World. She received the Grammy Award in the Best Children’s Album category — the only South Asian to be nominated in the group — at the ceremony held in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With this win she becomes the first Indian origin musician to win the highest global music honour this year.

No stranger to the haloed echelons of music, Falu had been nominated once before at the Grammys for her 2018 record Falu’s Bazaar. “I’m so happy, honoured and blessed to have won a Grammy. It’s a dream come true for a girl who grew up in India, who had never thought that she could win a Grammy one day. This is a beautiful gift from God,” enthuses Falu adding that the album was recorded to encourage diversity, acceptance and tolerance in children.

Born in Mumbai, Falu created this Grammy-winning album for all the children of the world and the record also has a song called ‘Lullaby for Nishaad’ that she dedicated to her son. She moved to the US in 2000 and has since collaborated with legends like AR Rahman, Yo-Yo Ma, Philip Glass, Wyclef Jean, Ustad Sultan Khan, Blues Traveler, Ricky Martin, Bernie Worrell and more. In 2009, she performed for former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at their first State Dinner at the White House, in addition to being the featured performer at the Time 100 Gala.