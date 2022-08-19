Weekend concert: IndoSoul will perform alongside the El Fe choir in a performance at the Razzmatazz Music Festival

Indian classical meets choir vocals for a unique stage performance tonight. This is to celebrate a decade of the fusion band IndoSoul as they take us back with a set list of compositions from the past 10 years, as well as, violinist Karthick Iyer hints, “some new music as well”. The four-member will be joined on stage by the El Fé who you might remember from that snazzy choral section in Adiye (Kadal). Most recently, the choir also performed at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s sangeet.

The event is part of the Indo Soul Ensemble series (which has the band collaborating with other artistes), at the Razzmatazz Music Festival at Phoenix MarketCity.

“We’ve been doing private gigs but this is our first big public performance since the lockdown, so we’re excited,” says Karthick, who we catch up in between composing sessions for the band's next album. "It’s called Equilibrium,” he tells us and adds, "one of the tracks is actually with El Fé, so we are going to be debuting it at the show.” This will be IndoSoul's fourth album and we're told to look out for a fresh soundscape complete with a possible horn section and trumpet player, in the release slated for early next year.

Members of El Fé

We chat with Roe Vincent, the choir director of El Fé, as well, about what to expect from this novel coming together of music styles. “It’s true. They’re more Carnatic and we’re more Western. But the fusion of the two sounds amazing,” she says. Apart from IndoSoul originals, look out for medleys like Rahmaniac (AR Rahman favourites) and Vishwanathan (a medley of retro Tamil film songs), “with a surprise every five minutes,” Roe adds. As for working on group synergy and dynamics, we're told that the two groups might have some synced dance moves for the numbers that you can sing along and groove to!

On August 19. At Phoenix MarketCity. 7 pm.