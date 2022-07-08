Singer Shaan’s latest single ‘Phireya’ is now out!

Popular Bollywood singer Shaan released his new single Phireya on Friday. On Wednesday, he released a 30-second teaser video on his Instagram handle ahead of the release of the song.

Phireya is one of the songs he performed in the music series Roposo Jamroom. Last month, singers Nikhita Gandhi and Mame Khan released Dil Ka Kabootar as a part of the show as well.

This romantic song is composed by Anish John and penned by Saaveri Verma.

When asked about his experience singing this track, Shaan said: "Phireya is a very happy song, it makes me smile even when I hum the tune in my head. Roposo Jamroom is indeed an exciting platform that brings together industry maestros with new-age artists and provides an unmatched experience for all listeners globally (sic)."

He added that he hopes his latest single becomes a hit and receives love from his fans. "Over the years, I have received immense love for my songs and I look forward to my music having a special place in the hearts of everyone. I believe the listeners will enjoy this romantic and soulful track and make you smile (sic)."

Phireya was released on Sony Music's official YouTube channel on Friday.

Shaan also released a single Dil Uddeya, a song about finding one's 'happy space', in June. Earlier this year, he released Rang Le, a Sufi-Rock Punjab-English mix single. He is currently the show host for the reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti on Star Bharat.