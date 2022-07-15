Armed with its new album, Bloodywood heads on a pan-India ‘Nine Inch Naans’ tour

The last time we spoke to folk metal band, Bloodywood, in 2019, they were heading on a Raj Against The Machine Europe tour — a cheeky pun on famous band Rage Against the Machine. Last year, the band grabbed headlines when Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello tweeted about them. The band initially began making metal parodies of pop songs such as Shape of You, Despacito and even Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun. However, they have made a mark and garnered a huge fanbase with their original music, which is a blend of metal, folk and rock elements. The Delhi-based outfit just released their debut album, Rakshak, which touches on political themes such as the separation of religious sentiments from the state. As the band heads to Bengaluru on the multi-city ‘Nine Inch Naans’ tour, vocalist Raoul Kerr, tells us what we can expect...

The shout out from Tom Morello must have been surreal. How did that feel?

On one hand, it feels unbelievable and like a dream come true. On the other hand, it feels very believable because we’ve worked really hard for everything we’ve achieved. The shout out from Tom was a big moment for us since we grew up listening to Rage Against the Machine.

Tell us more about the tour you are on currently.

It’s called the ‘Nine Inch Naans’ tour (a pun on rock band Nine Inch Nails). We’re going to be playing in Mumbai and Hyderabad for the first time ever, as well as Delhi and Bengaluru. Both cities were amazing the last time we performed there. After that we head out to Japan, Europe, the UK and the US.

What can we expect from the gig in Bengaluru?

We’re coming back with a vengeance, and we’re bringing a brand new set of songs from our debut album Rakshak. You can expect to hear a few of the old favourites but we’re also going to be performing all the new heavy hitters like Dana Dan and Gaddaar. There will be plenty of opportunities to rage but also a few gentler moments.

What themes does the album Rakshak cover?

On a personal level, it was created to tap into the listener’s inner guardian and join them in their battle against their demons. It was also created with the global community in mind, as a rallying cry to unite every like-minded person in the fight for a better world, to band together and protect each other. These are the beliefs that keep the hope for a better world alive.

What was the inspiration?

Every single act of kindness that we’ve seen, heard of or experienced across our lifetimes inspires us. That as well as the fact that humanity has always had the power to build a better world.



Rs 499. July 16, 8 pm.

At Fandom, Koramangala

