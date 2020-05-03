Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI): Rock band Rage Against the Machine has rescheduled its reunion tour to 2021.

The band was set to kick off the tour from March 26 in El Paso, Texas and stretch all the way through September.

"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans," the band said in a statement posted on its official Instagram page.

"We sincerely hope that each of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration."

The reunion tour will now start on June 3, 2021 in El Paso, Texas and run through August 20th, 2021.

Tickets for the band's 2020 tour will be honoured at the rescheduled 2021 dates, and those who want the refunds can begin the process at their point of purchase.