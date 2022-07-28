Sonu Nigam ready to unveil a new ghazal titled 'Yaad'

Popular singer Sonu Nigam has released his latest ghazal, Yaad composed by Mukund Suryawanshi and penned by Saaveri Verma. The singer says it connects with a feeling of nostalgia when one sits back and recalls his or her lost love.

He says: "It will take you back and remind you of the memories and moments you have had with your special one. I thoroughly enjoyed singing the song as it is about a feeling that so many of us can relate to (sic)."

He hopes it will be loved by his fans and those who are fond of music. "I hope music lovers and all my fans around the world enjoy the song and keep showering their love and support as they always have (sic)."

Also read: Sonu Nigam to take audiences on a musical ride at Nazrul Mancha

Nigam predominantly sang in Hindi and Kannada language films but also started singing in Bengali, Marathi, Telegu, Tamil, Odia, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Malayalam, Nepali, Tulu, and other Indian languages.

Sonu Nigam ruled millions of hearts with his beautiful voice and pleasant personality. He has given countless soulful tracks like Dard from the movie Sarbjit, Sandese Aate Hai (Border), Deewana Tera (Deewana), Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham), Kal Ho Naa Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho), Saathiya (Saathiya), Main Agar Kahoon (Om Shanti Om), Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe (3 Idiots), Abhi Mujh Mein Kahi (Agneepath), and Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi (Meri Pyaari Bindu).

He is known as the "Modern Rafi", a title given to him after his musical idol Mohammed Rafi.

Yaad is released on Sony Music India and is now available on the music apps: Spotify, Gaana and Jiosaavn.

Also read: Mame Khan and Nikhita Gandhi collaborate for 'Dil Ka Kabootar'