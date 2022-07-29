Mir Kashif Iqbal on rediscovering his voice after leaving his rock band, Parvaaz 

Mir Kashif Iqbal was the guitarist of popular rock band Parvaaz for over a decade, until last year when he left the band citing “irreconcilable differences.” Since then, under his solo project, the artiste has released a full length debut album, Peak Wave Descent, as well as a live EP, Adaptation. This weekend, he performs his new music in Bengaluru for the first time, a city he considers his second home. In a candid interview, the musician who hails from Kashmir, but is currently based in Delhi, tells us more:

How have things been since you left Parvaaz?

I’m moving on to a new phase in life and it’s been good. I put out my album in November and that was well received. I’m starting to build a fresh following. But there’s a long way to go, because I’m starting from scratch.

Was it a challenge to find your own sound when going solo?

Musically, there was no problem at all. I have been doing music since long before Parvaaz. So now I’m re-visiting all that. And I’m revisiting my voice again, literally. Before Parvaaz, I was the lead singer for a band in Delhi which I had formed back in school. With that band, I used to sing and write the lyrics. In Parvaaz, the singing took a back seat, while guitar and lyric writing was at the forefront. Now that I’m on my own, it’s actually quite interesting to find my singing voice again. With Parvaaz it was quite different. Kahlid (Ahamed, vocalist) and I used to sit together and write, but now that I’m writing lyrics for myself, I’m rediscovering how I used to write way before Parvaaz.

How would you define your style and who are your inspirations?

The music I’m doing is mostly rock, and it has elements of rock ‘n’ roll, as well as progressive rock. Classic rock has been a formative influence in my life. I used to listen to a lot of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. The fusion band Junoon (Pakistani sufi rock band from the ’90s) actually inspired me a lot, in terms of guitar and singing. And then acts like Radiohead, Simon and Garfunkel, and Seattle-based Fleet Foxes are also on the list.

What can we expect from the gig?

Bengaluru has always been a home away from home. I lived there from 2006 to 2020. I have not played a solo gig under my name there so this is a first. I have a killer group of musicians who are performing with me — Yadhunandan Nagaraj on drums, Kaushik Kumar on bass, Jason Zachariah on keyboards and Pradip Ramanathan on guitar. Apart from the songs from my album and live EP, I have a few new songs that I will play. It is quite nerve wracking but, I think it will be a good gig.



