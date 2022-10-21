Kriti Sanon and rapper Raftar set to celebrate India's biggest hip-hop festival in Mumbai

Breezer Vivid Shuffle (BVS), India’s biggest hip-hop festival, has announced the launch of its sixth consecutive season, to make Mumbai groove to the #BeatsOfTheStreets with a high-energy on-ground experience on November 12 and 13. Kriti Sanon, one of India’s most loved actresses who has had a longstanding association with BVS, will also be present to vibe with the audience.

A hip-hop festival that’s transformed into a cultural phenomenon, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle is all set to celebrate the artists pushing the hip-hop culture to greater prominence in the country. Bringing this movement to Mumbai’s hood, the festival will see adrenaline-pumping performances by some of the most sensational hip-hop talent in India, making this season bigger and better than ever before. Day 1 of the festival will see the hard-hitting bars of Wicked Sunny; hip hop, trap, and funk biggie DJ Proof; along with rapper, composer, and YouTube knockout Dino James. On Day 2, hip-hop enthusiasts will get to party with rappers Pavan, Agsy, and Krsna as well as rap superstar Raftaar

Arti Hajela, Regional Brand & Category Head – RTD (Ready To Drink), AMEA (Asia, Middle East, Africa) Bacardi said, “India’s hip-hop scene has grown exponentially in the past decade with new renditions of music, art, and dance emerging every day. With the aim to celebrate hip-hop as a passion point of our culturally leaned-in consumers, we’re bringing BREEZER Vivid Shuffle back for its sixth season with a two-day festival in Mumbai. With electrifying acts and streetwear pop-ups to look forward to, this nod to the #BeatsOfTheStreets will be a melting pot of all things hip-hop. We are committed to celebrating the hip-hop movement in India and will continue to build avenues for both artistes and enthusiasts to experience and embolden the power of hip-hop.”

Drumming up the #BeatsOfTheStreets, BVS will transport audiences to the world of hip hop by encouraging them to show off their moves at open dance cyphers, update their drip at the street-style souk, and enjoy delicious food, all under one roof. To learn more about the skill behind hip-hop, there will also be a School of Shuffle workshop on dance and music for enthusiasts.

In addition to the two-day-long festival in Mumbai, BVS is set to kick off a block party in Hyderabad on the November 5 and another in Guwahati on November 19, celebrating the growth of hip-hop culture in India.

Bollywood actress and BVS Season 6 Brand Ambassador, Kriti Sanon - talked about her connection to hip hop. “Hip-hop to me goes beyond music - it is an expression of self, and that is what makes it special. I am honoured to be a part of India’s biggest hip-hop festival, once again as it celebrates its sixth season. It is incredible to see the level of talent and performances that infuse the stage with infectious energy each year. I am thrilled to be associated with a platform that opens doors for many artists to hone their skills, build confidence, and express themselves. I can’t wait to see Breezer Vivid Shuffle come alive in Mumbai yet again this year and celebrate the #BeatsOfTheStreets with India's bustling hip-hop community,” she shared.

In a move to nurture and embrace hip-hop talent in India, BVS is also hosting a digital dance battle judged by international stalwarts Marie Poppins, Boubou, and Outrage. The attractive awards include a prize pool of INR 6 lakh, and a meet-and-greet session with Kriti Sanon.