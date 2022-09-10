DJ duo Lost Stories with Kimera give a new twist to Jai Dhir’s Snap with their latest remix

Known for their original mix of songs like Bombay Dreams with KSHMR, Mahi, Mai Ni Meriye, Vaseegara edit with Jonita Gandhi’s vocals and more, DJ and producer duo Lost Stories is back with their latest remix. Lost Stories along with one of India’s fastest rising electronic artists, Kimera have released their latest remix of the song Snap that was released last month by Punjabi artist Jai Dhir. With a mix of dance and Afro House beats, they have given a whole new twist to the Punjabi song that captures the emotions of being in a long distance relationship.

Speaking about their new remix, Lost Stories said, “We love Jai Dhir’s unique sound and we have a great synergy with him as proven by the love one of our latest releases, Mirza has garnered over the last few weeks. When we heard Snap for the first time, it was love at first hear and we are glad to have put our spin on it by releasing this recut with our close friend Pratham aka Kimera.”

A visualiser accompanying the song will be out on the official YouTube channel of Lost Stories. The song is also available across all major streaming platforms. The duo have also represented India at the world’s biggest music festivals like Tomorrowland, Global Citizen Festival, Mysteryland, New Horizons Festival and Electric Daisy Carnival.