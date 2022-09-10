Singer-songwriter Zaeden releases his first Punjabi single, Lagda Na

Singer-songwriter Zaeden is known for experimenting with pop music right from his debut track Tere Bina in 2019 which featured singer Jonita Gandhi. Zaeden’s first debut album Genesi 1:1 has received over 40 million views on YouTube. Among many firsts, Zaeden has now released his first catchy, easy-to-sing-along Punjabi single Lagda Na. The track is about the feeling of newfound love and perfectly captures the phrase ‘love is in the air' through the lyrics. With dark colour tones and Punjabi beats, Lagda Na also features Miss India Rajasthan 2020, Aruna Beniwal.

“Ever since I ventured into singing, I believe in constantly working on upgrading my music with every release and experimenting with new sounds to challenge myself further. The journey from Genesis 1:1, to this track, reflects several conscious changes that were made in the way my music is perceived — from a dreamy, bedroom pop vibe to now exploring heavier and more mature genres. This also reflects in the music video of the track where I have tapped into another layer of myself which comes through in this beautiful, large-scale production I am proud of,” says the DJ turned singer.

The song is streaming on all music platforms and on Zaeden’s official YouTube channel.