Gig alert: Zaeden just released a new song Paas aa, and he’s performing it in Chennai this weekend

After the success of his debut album Genesis 1:1 which dropped last year — Zaeden is back with a new track, Paas aa. And the Gurgaon-based DJ-turned-singer says he can’t wait to perform it in Chennai for the first time this weekend. At 26, Zaeden aka Sahil Sharma has already reinvented himself, transitioning soundscapes (from EDM to Hindi pop) and identities (DJ to solo artiste). Even though, the former already had him opening for acts like David Guetta and playing at international festivals like Tomorrowland in Belgium. Interestingly, Zaeden means ‘thinking out of the box’ in Latin. Here’s a glimpse of the man behind the music in a conversation that covers everything from his creative process to his cat!

Tell us about your latest release, Paas aa.

Paas aa is my first track post ‘Genesis 1:1’ and is in a completely different zone from all my previous releases. I have always been a big fan of Afrobeat and have been inspired by artistes like Burna Boy, Rema and Wiz Kid. I really wanted to try this style out in Hindi and change my sound. The response has been amazing till now and I’m glad to see fans being receptive to new sounds and waves.

What are you working on right now?

I’m currently working on a lot of projects and trying to bring out a new side of me with every track. I’m also experimenting with some Punjabi songs, collaborating with new and upcoming artists, and testing out new sounds.

And give us a peek into your creative process.

I’ve always believed that I’m a listener before a creator.

My creative process works differently for each track but it always starts by listening to artistes that inspire me. Usually, I decide a zone, start working on the melody followed by a framework in terms of lyrics.

Now that you have transitioned from DJ to singer, are you seeing openings to mix/remix/perform your own music differently — given your unique lens?

I haven’t thought about this a lot yet, but I’m always open to trying out new and unique styles of performing and catering to my audience.

What do you have planned for your performance in Chennai this weekend?

I never ‘plan’ a show beforehand. My only aim is to have fun with my fans and ensure that they go back home with a smile on their faces. Looking forward to performing Paas aa, in Chennai for the first time!

American singer Lauv commented on one of your covers of his. Which has us wondering... do you have any exciting collaborations on the horizon?

There are so many tracks in the works with different collaborators. These are the artistes that I genuinely look up to and nothing makes me happier than creating art with them.

We caught a glimpse of your cat Jojo Sharma on Instagram. What are your days off stage and outside the studio like — give us a glimpse of the man behind the artiste.

Hahaha, yes, that’s my sister’s cat. When I’m not working or on stage, I love to play cricket and work out. Watching shows, listening to music, spending time with my friends and family are some of the things that I love to do!



Zaeden will perform on March 12. At Phoenix MarketCity, 5.30 pm.

