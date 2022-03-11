The Raghu Dixit Project is back in Hyderabad for a live gig after a hiatus of three years

For the very first time during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Theis performing outside Bengaluru and is all set to perform inafter a gap of three years. The Bengaluru-based singer who has performed in front of Queen Elizabeth II of England at Royal Albert Hall and is known for his folksy tunes Jag Changa and Gudugudiya amongst others, along with composing and singing for movies is all enthusiastic about getting on stage and performing live. Some of Raghu’s compositions have been chartbusters like Jaago in Srimanthudu, in Tollywood to the Train Song infrom Bollywood. The lastest number which is garnering praise from all quarters is Jaane Re Maan from the recently released webseries The Great Indian Murder. We speak to the musician about his Hyderabad gig, upcoming albums and a brand new project highlighting folk music.This will be my first performance in Hyderabad during the pandemic, almost after three years. I am looking forward to being on stage and performing. During the pandemic, it was all about virtual shows, but now as the cases are in control, it is time to move out and enjoy a live gig. I hope people in Hyderabad come out in large numbers to give us a good time while on stage and in return have a good time too.The show will have both my all-time hits and some new songs. In these three years, I have written about 24-26 songs and from them, I will sing a song titled Shakkar Pari. The song is about a do-gooder small girl who gives sugar to people who haven’t tasted it before, thus sharing happiness. The song promotes humanity and the lesson that even when faced with adversity we will be soon fine. Also, help can come through in any form, even through strangers when least expected — restoring faith in humanity.All these 24-26 songs have been divided into three albums now with around seven songs each in an album — the first of which will release in June/July. I am having a hard time choosing which song to put in which album (laughs).Nothing can beat the high of a live performance on stage — it has instant gratification. When I do a song for a movie there are lots of parameters to be checked — the voice should match the character, words should reflect the story, it should happen according to the director’s vision. Therefore, it is challenging to work for movies. But I love taking on challenges, even though the gratification is not instant, it depends on the movie’s faith.I am planning to start working on a docu-series on folk singers by traversing in and around Karnataka soon. From April or May, I will start the journey to meet unexplored talent and perhaps even collab with them. Folk musicians need all the support to take their legacy forward.