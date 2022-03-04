Raahul Jatin’s latest single, Bataao Na, is winning hearts

Singer-composer Raahul Jatin is one happy youngster. His latest single, Bataao Na, a collaboration with his father Jatin Pandit who has composed for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tum and other classics, is inching close to seven lakh views. “The composition of the song started with the melody. Once the melody was in my mind, my father heard it too. He liked it and asked me to create a beautiful song,” says 24-year-old Raahul who previously had our attention when his debut single Aankhon Ke Ishaare in 2019. Excerpts from a conversation.



Tell us more about the song Bataao Na.

I believe every guy can relate to the song and its lyrics. It’s a romantic song where a guy is asking a girl out. In the video, I am pretending to be a driver to get close to the girl of my dreams. Even though the song was done in a month, shooting and post-production work took another month.



You have come out with quite a few singles. What’s the response from the audience?

When I had started two years ago with my first song, Covid-19 broke out. But people didn’t stop showering love on me. According to the responses I get, people do seem to like me.



All your singles are romantic numbers. Are you more comfortable in that genre?

(Smiling) Yes, I am more comfortable doing romantic songs but that doesn’t mean I will not do any peppy dance numbers ever. I am still struggling to figure out my zone. But what I have learnt, in the few years I have been in the music industry, is that creating a good song is as important as packaging it. The audience at the end of the day loves a good final product. Also, there is so much scope of work to do in the music industry now.

Raahul with father Jatin Pandit

Are you looking forward to any celebrity collaborations like your father had as Jatin-Lalit?

Collaborations with other celebrities are important as each one has a different audience and combining two talented artists for a song can do wonders. That being said, I am open for collaborations with other artists but not a permanent partner. If one can make great music with their partner then that’s great but I am not into that now.



Have you received any Bollywood playback singing offers?

Not yet, right now I am concentrating on doing independent music. But I would surely love to do playback singing for Bollywood.



Any Bollywood actor for whom you would want to lend your voice?

I would love to sing for Akshay Kumar. I love the body of work and the way he keeps himself fit and his lifestyle.



Does having an illustrious father put extra pressure on you or is it an advantage?

There is no added advantage for me coming from the music industry. There is no scope for nepotism in the music industry. No one would have heard about any composer launching his singer son? But yes, there is pressure to prove through my work. Expectations are there but they help me to work harder. I am focusing on my work and success will come in time.



You have been in the US with your sister for a long time now. When are you planning to come back to India?

(Laughs) I am in the US because of my father. My sister studies there and when the initial Covid wave happened, he freaked out as she was alone there. So we both came to the US to be with her. I believe he loves my sister more, as I don’t give him cuddly hugs. I am looking forward to having street food once I am back in Mumbai.



What are your future plans?

I am working on my next song. It will be out soon.



