Taylor Swift gives bonuses totalling INR 82 lakhs to Eras Tour truckers: Reports

One of the biggest spectacles of the year, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is all that her fans and others can talk about. Not a single day goes by when the 33-year-old singer-songwriter is not trending on Twitter and today was no different.

As per media reports, Taylor gave out bonuses totalling $55 million to each person working on her show from dancers to sound technicians to riggers and around 50 truck drivers carrying her equipment received $100,000 ahead of her Santa Clara concert. Her Eras Tour crew has truly made the tour worthwhile for her ardent followers with dazzling costumes, advanced lighting effects and set designs that are a visual treat.

Coming to Eras Tour, Taylor kickstarted the tour on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and she will wrap it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. While announcing the tour, Taylor had said, "I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time and I’ve been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the ‘Eras’ tour, and it’s a journey through all of my musical eras of my career."

