‘I believe my music can bring a unique dimension to Bollywood films’
Zak Zorro to release his new album Dil Out of Sense
In the mesmerising realm of music, some artistes possess the innate ability to captivate hearts and souls across borders and cultures. Zak Zorro has undoubtedly earned a place among those transcendent talents. Known for his melodious voice, soul-stirring compositions, and magnetic stage presence, Zak Zorro has garnered fans worldwide.
Zak discovered his passion for music at a young age. From the very beginning, he was driven by the desire to connect with people through the universal language of melodies. Following his dreams, Zak embarked on a remarkable musical journey that took him across continents. He honed his skills, collaborating with musicians from diverse backgrounds and genres, crafting a unique fusion of styles that reflected his global experiences.
Zak revealed that his heart had a special place for the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. As an ardent fan of Bollywood films, he felt a natural inclination to contribute his art to this flourishing industry. “I have always admired the artistic brilliance of Bollywood films,” he shared during a recent interview. "The way music and storytelling blend seamlessly in Indian cinema is truly remarkable. I dream of seeing my songs and compositions enhance the magic of Bollywood movies.”
“I believe that my music can bring a unique dimension to Bollywood films. I am open to experimenting and tailoring my compositions to suit the cinematic narrative. My ultimate goal is to touch the hearts of millions through this beautiful medium.”
In addition to his Bollywood aspirations, Zak Zorro is currently working on his much-awaited sophomore album. His fans are eagerly awaiting the release, hoping that his new songs will be the perfect bridge between his international appeal and Bollywood’s soulful melodies.