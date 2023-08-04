Ishaan Ghosh on classical fusion band ARAJ's debut EP Chakra

Conceptualised by the young tabla artist Ishaan Ghosh, classical fusion band ARAJ is a crossover Indian classical music outfit focused on traditional music with a contemporary approach. Comprising Ishaan Ghosh (Tabla), Mehtab Ali Niazi (Sitar), S. Akash (Flute), Vanraj Shastri (Sarangi), Pratik Singh (Vocals), ARAJ just released their debut EP Chakra. We speak with band member Ishaan about the same

What's the idea behind the music arrangement for Chakra?

The band ARAJ inherently has such a varied soundscape that we did not necessarily have to sit down and make sections or arrange parts in a certain way. The entire album was recorded live, in a very organic setup, just like how we would get together and jam! You can feel that rawness and authenticity when you listen to the tracks.

Members of classical fusion band ARAJ

The music has such a modern and young vibe, is that a way of making the classical genre more attractive to the young listeners?

Well, when we first got together and played music a few years back, we just wanted to play what we felt from within. Being trained and active practitioners of classical music, that is at the core but this added layer of our own is what makes our music so distinct and individualistic.

And yes, as we see now, this has really clicked with one and all, especially with the younger lot of listeners. I feel it’s natural for them to connect with it - since both them and us belong to the GenZ!

Tell us about the track in the album?

The album has 4 tracks. Sargam Crossing is the opening one piece that skillfully blends two contrasting melodic scales of Raga Vachaspati and Raga Patdeep using an upbeat 4-4-time signature. Peace at Eleven will make you will go into a zone of your own. Summing up is a rhythm centric piece since it also features the brilliant Shikhar Naad Qureshi on the Djembe while Thumri Lore, a super soulful vocal track, sung by Pratik Singh is a traditional Thumri.

What is the kind of music do you like?

Indian classical -- I am trained in that and that is the very core of not just my work but my being. Our music inherently is the most contemporary form you can ever think of, because it is fully improvised. It’s like fresh homemade food! Nothing gets better than that.

Besides, I basically listen to any and every music that comes my way. Top favourites would be jazz, R&B, EDM, Persian Music, Afro-Cuban Drumming and Bollywood!

Your current playlist?

You’ll always find Ustad Vilayat Khan in my playlist at any given moment.

Currently, the others include John McLaughlin, Pat Metheny, Travis Scott, Arijit Singh and many more.

Your upcoming projects and gigs?

I have quite a few releases coming up over the next year. For ARAJ, we have plans of recording a few more tracks soon besides doing a mini-India tour and taking the music abroad in the near future.