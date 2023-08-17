Arijit Singh surpasses Taylor Swift, becomes the third most followed artiste on Spotify

Often touted as one of the greatest singers within current the music circuit, Arijit Singh is leaving no stone unturned to prove his calibre, not just in the homeland but also internationally. As per the latest update, the playback singer and music composer has surpassed pop icons Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish on Spotify.

He has become the third most followed artiste on the audio streaming platform with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran securing the top spot followed by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Drake, Eminem and Justin Bieber.

Apart from Arijit, from the Indian music scene, we also spotted Neha Kakkar on the 22nd spot, music maestro and Oscar award-winning singer AR Rahman on the 30th spot. Badshah grabbed the 57th spot followed by late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala on the 65th, Shreya Ghoshal on 83rd and Armaan Malik and Pritam on 85 and 86 respectively.

Speaking of Arijit, the singer-composer has been churning out melodious tracks back-to-back this year. He lent his vocals for Chedkhaniyan for Shehzada, Mera Aasmaan Jal Gaya for Ponniyin Selvan: II, O Bedardeya for Ranbir Kapoor starrer-Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and very recently, he recorded Ve Kamleya for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.