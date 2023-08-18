Dates out for second edition of iconic music festival Lollapalooza

Following the resounding success of its inaugural, Asia-first edition earlier this year, the iconic music extravaganza, Lollapalooza India, is primed for an exhilarating second installment. Marked on the calendar for January 27th-28th, 2024, the festival is poised to once again metamorphose the venerable Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai into an exciting sanctuary for music aficionados.

Festival poster

This grand event is set to showcase an eclectic assemblage of esteemed artists hailing from across the globe and India, representing genres spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), techno, and beyond. Anticipate an unmatched celebration of not only music but also art,food, fashion, culture, and beyond.

Lollapalooza India has transcended mere live music and introduced an unprecedented, grand Lolla Food Park, complemented by a myriad of immersive zones like festival-style glam stations, tailor shops for customised attire, and captivating art installations that beckon for unique snapshots. The festival also shows its commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and accessibility under the banner of #LollaForChange.



Ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2024 will embark with an exclusive pre-sale commencing on August 23rd. General on-sale for tickets will be available to all enthusiasts starting from August 27th, 2023. The festival is promoted and co-produced by BookMyShow along with international producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.Stay tuned for the revelation of the artist lineup, promising a constellation of stars across genres!

January 27-28. At Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

