Taylor Swift was spotted at a bar, fans block major road in New Jersey

Taylor Swift is not taking any signs of slowing down, let alone dying out as the singer had to flee a bar-restaurant from Long Beach Island in New Jersey, after leading to a major roadblock as hundreds of hardcore Swifties flocked in to see her.

According to a leading media publication, hundreds of the Swifties made their way to the Black Whale corner bar just for a chance to get a glimpse of the music icon leading to a whole intersection in a major city road being blocked, forcing her to move out of the place.

The 33-year old hitmaker was seen with her fellow pop compatriot and friend Ed Sheeran the previous day, who had come to celebrate her old time collaborator's nuptials with actress Margaret Qualley. The country-pop star arrived at the star studded batch with Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz to an uproarious ovation from her passionate fans. Taylor, Zoe and Channing were not the only stars at the gathering as Lana Del Rey, who has also often collaborated with Antonoff, was also there in addition to mother-of-the-bride Andie MacDowell.

When the reports broke out about Taylor's arrival, several videos of her presence in the neighborhood bar were made available all over social media including a TikTok of her arrival with her fellow stars from inside of the restaurant. The scene grew even more chaotic as hundreds of fans could be heard chanting 'Taylor! Taylor!' as the wedding rehearsal was in full swing. Other video footage showed the massive crowds who had lined the street in hopes that they would be able to catch a glimpse of the Bad Blood hitmaker. Police authorities in the area were forced into action, making way for massive crowd control operations and resuming the ongoing traffick, with a security detail escorting Swift to her car.

