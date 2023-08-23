Cruise Control returns for the 4th edition with Canadian rapper Shubh as the headliner  

Get ready to set sail with excitement as Cordelia Cruises presents the highly-anticipated Cruise Control 4.0! Prepare for the most anticipated cruise festival in Asia, following the success of its last three mid-sea editions. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Arabian Sea, this year's edition vows to deliver an unparalleled fusion of music, dance, entertainment, extravagance, and sunsets that will steal your heart. And guess who's taking centre stage? None other than the sensational Canadian maestro, Shubh!

Cruise Control

With an impressive following of 2.79 million YouTube subscribers, Shubh is a force to be reckoned with in the music realm. His debut album, Still Rollin, achieved an incredible feat—100 million streams on Spotify in less than two months. The musician's prowess extends far beyond borders. He's not only dominated the UK Asian and UK Punjabi charts but he's also conquered the distinguished Official New Zealand Chart.

“I am immensely pleased and excited to perform for the first time ever in India. After receiving amazing love from the country, it's going to be an everlasting experience to witness the incredible fans grooving to my beats at this unique than ever Cruise Control 4.0,” says India-born Canadian rapper-singer.

At the cruise festival

The cruise’s stage also welcomes the mesmerising performances of artistes like Bismil Ki Mehfil, along with a constellation of other celebrated talents. Imagine a whirlwind voyage that boasts an incredible 48 hours of uninterrupted music, set against a backdrop of visuals that are nothing short of exotic wonders.

The vibes will be unbeatable, the energy uncontainable, and the experience unparalleled. The previous edition of the festival saw 2000 party aficionados revelling in the euphoria and this time around, the voyage is geared up to eclipse even those legendary heights!

From September 23rd to 25th. At Cordelia Cruise.

